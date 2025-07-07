Amazon (AMZN) Opinions on 2025 Capital Expenditure and AI Expansion

Recent discussions on X about Amazon (AMZN) have centered around the company's ambitious capital expenditure plans for 2025, with many highlighting a projected spend of over $100 billion, largely directed towards AWS infrastructure and AI services expansion. This significant investment is seen by some as a bold move to capitalize on what is being described as a transformative opportunity in AI, drawing comparisons to the early days of the internet. The tone of these conversations often reflects a sense of anticipation about how these investments could position Amazon as a leader in the tech landscape.

Additionally, there’s notable buzz on X regarding Amazon’s advancements in automation and logistics, including drone delivery promises and warehouse innovations aimed at substantial cost savings by the end of the decade. Some users express optimism about these initiatives redefining operational efficiency, while others raise concerns about potential workforce reductions due to increased reliance on AI and automation. These discussions paint a picture of a company at a pivotal moment, balancing innovation with strategic challenges.

Amazon Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMZN stock 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 35 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Amazon Insider Trading Activity

Amazon insiders have traded $AMZN stock on the open market 58 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 58 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMZN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY P BEZOS (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,324,926 shares for an estimated $736,683,388 .

. DOUGLAS J HERRINGTON (CEO Worldwide Amazon Stores) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 60,732 shares for an estimated $13,374,022 .

. DAVID ZAPOLSKY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 45,730 shares for an estimated $9,644,805 .

. ANDREW R JASSY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 40,656 shares for an estimated $8,586,325 .

. MATTHEW S GARMAN (CEO Amazon Web Services) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 36,163 shares for an estimated $7,575,082 .

. BRIAN T OLSAVSKY (Senior Vice President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,370 shares for an estimated $6,840,174 .

. SHELLEY REYNOLDS (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,528 shares for an estimated $2,506,235 .

. KEITH BRIAN ALEXANDER sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $210,680

Amazon Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,699 institutional investors add shares of Amazon stock to their portfolio, and 2,338 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Amazon Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMZN in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/01/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/02/2025

Amazon Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMZN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AMZN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $242.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $250.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 An analyst from Bernstein set a target price of $235.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Nicholas Jones from JMP Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $235.0 on 04/23/2025

