Amazon (AMZN) Oklahoma Fulfillment Center to Add 500 Jobs

Amazon AMZN is continuously making efforts to bolster its e-commerce capabilities on the back of its strengthening fulfillment network.



This is evident from its recently announced plans regarding a new fulfilment center in Oklahoma City, OK.



According to Amazon, the new facility, spanning one-million square feet, will create more than 500 full-time jobs. Further, it will offer wages starting at $15 an hour, including other comprehensive benefits like full medical, vision and dental insurance.



Additionally, maternal and parental paid leave of up to 20 weeks will be provided to employees.



The company intends to leverage both facilities to pick, pack, and ship large-sized and bulky customer items such as rugs, outdoor items and patio furniture.



The latest move is in sync with the company’s growing investments in building fulfilment centers globally over the past few years.



We believe that these heavy investments will continue to provide it a competitive edge against other e-commerce players such as eBay EBAY and MercadoLibre MELI as well as traditional retailers like Walmart WMT, Target and Kroger, who are also making concerted efforts to bolster their fulfilment network.

Growing Investments in Oklahoma

The world’s largest online retailer has been strengthening presence in Oklahoma since 2010.



Amazon’s investment in this state has exceeded $650 million since then. It includes investment in the development of local fulfilment centers, research facilities and cloud infrastructure, and compensation to thousands of employees.



Further, we note that the company has created more than 4000 jobs to date in this state and continues to hire manpower to meet the growing customer demand.

Bottom Line

The world’s largest online retailer has been strengthening presence worldwide.



In our view, Amazon must maintain its U.S. market share, while expanding globally to retain leading position. To this end, the company needs to continue investing more in fulfilment centers as these giant warehouses help online retailers store and ship products, and handle returns quickly.



These are important for providing the level of service that customers have started expecting from Amazon.



Apart from fulfilment centers, the company is investing heavily in technology and content, especially in international markets with less penetration and higher growth rates.



We believe all these will continue to aid its dominance in the highly competitive e-commerce market.



Currently, Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

