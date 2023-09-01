Amazon (AMZN) Integrates Buy With Prime Into Shopify Stores

Amazon AMZN is leaving no stone unturned to drive its Prime momentum on the back of perks, facilities, services and exciting offers.



The latest tie-up with Shopify SHOP to integrate the Buy with Prime app into the latter’s platform testifies to the aforesaid fact.



Amazon has unveiled the Buy with Prime app for Shopify, which will enable Prime members to avail various Prime benefits like quick and free delivery and easy returns while shopping from Shopify stores or merchants.



More precisely, the latest integration will allow Prime shoppers to pay for their Shopify purchases using Amazon Wallet, which will get processed by Shopify Payments through Shopify’s Checkout.



The Buy with Prime integration is not only enticing for Prime members but also for various Shopify merchants, as it provides them with a good opportunity to grow their businesses by expanding their reach to Prime members.



The latest move is likely to boost Amazon Prime’s momentum. Allowing customers to shop from Shopify stores seamlessly while enjoying Prime perks, is likely to boost Prime adoption.



It is expected to aid the e-commerce giant in gaining strong traction among the various merchants.

Prime: Key Catalyst

The Prime program remains a key catalyst for AMZN’s top-line growth, backed by customer-friendly offers and cashback benefits. Its strengthening delivery and shipment services, expanding music and video content and a robust loyalty system are constantly boosting Amazon’s Prime subscriber base.



All the benefits will aid Amazon in delivering better shopping experiences to its Prime members.



We believe the growing adoption of Prime will drive the company’s subscription revenues, which have been acting as key drivers for the e-commerce giant for the past few years.



Amazon witnessed 14% growth in its subscription services sales, which were $9.9 billion in the reported quarter.



Our model estimates 2023 subscription sales at $40.83 billion, indicating growth of 15.9% from 2022.



Growing momentum across subscription services is expected to continue driving the company’s overall top-line growth.



For 2023, our model estimate for net sales stands at $564.5 billion, indicating growth of 9.8% from 2022.



We believe that the strengthening financial performance of the company will likely raise investor optimism about the stock.



Amazon has gained 64.3% on a year-to-date basis, outperforming the industry’s growth of 42.8%.

