Amazon (AMZN) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Amazon (AMZN) reached $151.37, with a +1.52% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.42%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.09%.

Shares of the online retailer witnessed a gain of 2.2% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 3.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Amazon in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Amazon to post earnings of $0.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 276.19%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $166.12 billion, up 11.34% from the prior-year quarter.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Amazon. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.24% higher. Amazon presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Amazon is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.37. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.07.

It is also worth noting that AMZN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Commerce industry stood at 0.58 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

