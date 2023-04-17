Amazon (AMZN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Amazon (AMZN) closed at $102.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the online retailer had gained 3.6% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.67% in that time.

Amazon will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 27, 2023. On that day, Amazon is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $124.4 billion, up 6.83% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.35 per share and revenue of $555.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of +90.14% and +8.08%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Amazon. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.69% higher. Amazon is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Amazon's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 75.76. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.28.

It is also worth noting that AMZN currently has a PEG ratio of 4.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AMZN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMZN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

