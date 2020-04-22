Amazon (AMZN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Amazon (AMZN) closed at $2,363.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.52% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.99%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the online retailer had gained 20% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 20.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 19.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMZN as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 30, 2020. On that day, AMZN is projected to report earnings of $6.35 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $73.30 billion, up 22.78% from the prior-year quarter.

AMZN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $27.89 per share and revenue of $336.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.21% and +20.02%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMZN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.72% higher. AMZN is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AMZN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 83.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.6, so we one might conclude that AMZN is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that AMZN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.82 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.