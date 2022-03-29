Amazon (AMZN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Amazon (AMZN) closed at $3,386.30, marking a +0.19% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the online retailer had gained 10.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Amazon as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Amazon to post earnings of $9.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 40.91%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $117.05 billion, up 7.86% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $52.22 per share and revenue of $541.46 billion, which would represent changes of -19.43% and +15.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amazon. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.89% higher within the past month. Amazon is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Amazon is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 64.72. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.02.

We can also see that AMZN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

