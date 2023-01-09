Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Amazon (AMZN) closed the most recent trading day at $87.36, moving +1.49% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online retailer had lost 3.38% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.

Amazon will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Amazon to post earnings of $0.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 87.77%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $145.5 billion, up 5.89% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amazon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.95% lower. Amazon is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Amazon has a Forward P/E ratio of 55.18 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.49.

Investors should also note that AMZN has a PEG ratio of 2.74 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMZN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

