Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Amazon (AMZN) closed at $3,137.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.86% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the online retailer had lost 2.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.99%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.74%.

AMZN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AMZN to post earnings of $9.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 97.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $105.05 billion, up 39.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $49.46 per share and revenue of $472.08 billion, which would represent changes of +18.24% and +22.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMZN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.77% higher within the past month. AMZN is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, AMZN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 62.89. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 56.56.

Meanwhile, AMZN's PEG ratio is currently 2.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

