Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Amazon (AMZN) closed at $3,322, marking a +1.16% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the online retailer had gained 3.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.78%.

AMZN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AMZN is projected to report earnings of $6.96 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $120.18 billion, up 37.45% from the year-ago period.

AMZN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $34.56 per share and revenue of $380.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50.2% and +35.72%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMZN should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AMZN is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AMZN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 95.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 49.76, so we one might conclude that AMZN is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that AMZN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.6 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

