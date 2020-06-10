Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Amazon (AMZN) closed at $2,647.45, marking a +1.79% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMZN as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.74, down 66.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $80.79 billion, up 27.42% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $19.99 per share and revenue of $347.99 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.12% and +24.05%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMZN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.2% higher. AMZN is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, AMZN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 130.14. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 47.53.

It is also worth noting that AMZN currently has a PEG ratio of 5.42. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.7 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

