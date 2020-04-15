Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Amazon (AMZN) closed the most recent trading day at $2,307.68, moving +1.07% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the online retailer had gained 26.3% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 11.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AMZN as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, AMZN is projected to report earnings of $6.34 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.58%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $73.09 billion, up 22.44% from the year-ago period.

AMZN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $28.07 per share and revenue of $335.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.99% and +19.56%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMZN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.67% higher. AMZN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AMZN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 81.33. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.35.

It is also worth noting that AMZN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

