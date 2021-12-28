Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Amazon (AMZN) closed at $3,413.22, marking a +0.58% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the online retailer had lost 4.72% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Amazon as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Amazon is projected to report earnings of $3.90 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 72.32%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $137.63 billion, up 9.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $40.79 per share and revenue of $470.51 billion, which would represent changes of -2.49% and +21.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Amazon. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.2% lower. Amazon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Amazon currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 83.19. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 52.18.

We can also see that AMZN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.