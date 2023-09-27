Amazon (AMZN) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Amazon (AMZN) closed the most recent trading day at $125.98, making no change from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online retailer had lost 6.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Amazon as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Amazon is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 190%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $141.89 billion, up 11.64% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $570.79 billion, which would represent changes of +214.08% and +11.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Amazon. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Amazon is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Amazon currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 56.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.17, which means Amazon is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that AMZN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.