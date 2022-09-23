Amazon (AMZN) Enriches Tablet Menu With New Fire HD 8 Devices

Amazon AMZN is leaving no stone unturned to bolster its presence in the world of electronic gadgets on the back of its expanding Fire devices family.



The latest rollout of the next-generation Fire HD 8 tablet family is a testament to the same. AMZN unveiled four models, namely Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, Fire HD 8 Kids Pro and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition.



Amazon strives to provide an enhanced entertainment experience for the entire family with this advanced tablet line-up.



The new models offer all-day battery life, deliver enhanced performance on the back of 30% faster hexa-core processor and feature a good storage capacity.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

More About the Devices

Advanced features of the latest tablets are expected to bolster the adoption rate of these devices in the near term.



The all-new Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus tablets offer hands-free access. The updated version comes with 32GB and 64GB internal storage options expandable up to 1TB externally.



This device offers access to downloaded videos from Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max. It also provides access to TV shows, songs, eBooks, movies, graphic novels, magazines and games.



The all-new Fire HD 8 tablet also offers Zoom access to keep the user connected with family and friends.



The all-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, designed for kids aged three-seven years, comes with one year subscription to Amazon Kids+, offering access to several ad-free books, games, videos and apps from brands like Disney, Nickelodeon and PBS Kids.



The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro, designed for kids of six-twelve years, comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, offering content from National Geographic, Rabbids Coding and LEGO.



In addition, both Fire HD 8 Kids and Fire HD Kids Pro tablets offer robust parental control features.

Expanding Tablet Portfolio

The latest move marks the expansion of Amazon’s tablet portfolio, especially the latest Kids Edition strengthens its tablet offerings for children.



Apart from the latest launch, the e-commerce giant recently unveiled the next-generation Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids tablets, equipped with more innovative capabilities and Alexa compatibility.



The latest tablets feature a 7-inch touchscreen, durability and a 40% longer battery life offering up to 10 hours of entertainment. They also double the RAM and provide a 30% faster quad-core processor.



We note that strengthening tablet offerings are likely to help Amazon rapidly penetrate the global tablet market.



According to the Business Research Company report, the tablet market is expected to hit $146.9 billion in 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 15% between 2022 and 2026.



The underlined market is witnessing significant growth owing to the rising adoption of tablets across various sectors like healthcare, education and entertainment. The growing remote-working and online-learning trends are also fueling growth in this market.



Hence, the growing prospects of Amazon in this booming market are likely to instill investor confidence in the stock in the near term.



Shares of Amazon have lost 29.6% on a year-to-date basis compared with the industry’s decline of 31.1%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Investors interested in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector can consider some better-ranked stocks like Arista Networks ANET, Teradata TDC and Monolithic Power Systems MPWR. While Arista Networks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Teradata and Monolithic Power Systems carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



Arista Networks has lost 20.8% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is currently projected at 18.6%.



Teradata has lost 27.1% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for TDC is currently projected at 27.4%.



Monolithic Power Systems has lost 18.2% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for MPWR is currently projected at 25%.



