Amazon (AMZN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Amazon (AMZN) closed at $124.83, marking a -0.76% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the online retailer had gained 9.38% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Amazon as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Amazon is projected to report earnings of $0.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 240%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $131.47 billion, up 8.44% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $560.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +119.72% and +9.02%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Amazon. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower within the past month. Amazon is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Amazon currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 80.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.26, which means Amazon is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that AMZN has a PEG ratio of 2.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMZN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

