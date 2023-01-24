Amazon (AMZN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Amazon (AMZN) closed the most recent trading day at $96.32, moving -1.23% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the online retailer had gained 14.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 8.58%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.64%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Amazon as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.17, down 87.77% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $145.54 billion, up 5.92% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Amazon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.18% higher. Amazon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Amazon is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 61.79. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.18.

Also, we should mention that AMZN has a PEG ratio of 3.06. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

