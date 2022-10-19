Amazon (AMZN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Amazon (AMZN) closed at $115.07, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online retailer had lost 4.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Amazon as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 27, 2022. On that day, Amazon is projected to report earnings of $0.25 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $128.08 billion, up 15.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $523.09 billion, which would represent changes of -94.14% and +11.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Amazon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.37% lower within the past month. Amazon is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Amazon has a Forward P/E ratio of 621.34 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.89.

It is also worth noting that AMZN currently has a PEG ratio of 27.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.