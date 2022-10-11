Amazon (AMZN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Amazon (AMZN) closed at $112.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.28% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the online retailer had lost 16.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 11.35%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Amazon as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Amazon is projected to report earnings of $0.25 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.35%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $128.08 billion, up 15.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $523.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of -94.14% and +11.35%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Amazon. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.39% lower. Amazon is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Amazon has a Forward P/E ratio of 606.98 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.96.

We can also see that AMZN currently has a PEG ratio of 26.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AMZN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMZN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



