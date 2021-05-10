Amazon (AMZN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Amazon (AMZN) closed at $3,190.49, marking a -3.07% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online retailer had lost 0.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83% in that time.

The company is expected to report EPS of $11.62, up 12.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $115.09 billion, up 29.44% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $55.09 per share and revenue of $486.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.7% and +26%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AMZN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.2% higher within the past month. AMZN is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AMZN has a Forward P/E ratio of 59.74 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 60.87.

Meanwhile, AMZN's PEG ratio is currently 2.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.14 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

