Amazon (AMZN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Amazon (AMZN) closed the most recent trading day at $102.31, moving -1.31% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online retailer had lost 6.44% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.69% in that time.

Amazon will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.14, down 81.58% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $119.99 billion, up 6.11% from the prior-year quarter.

AMZN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $525.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -83.64% and +11.77%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amazon. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% lower within the past month. Amazon currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Amazon has a Forward P/E ratio of 194.54 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.19.

We can also see that AMZN currently has a PEG ratio of 7.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.16 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

