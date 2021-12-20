Amazon (AMZN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Amazon (AMZN) closed the most recent trading day at $3,341.58, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the online retailer had lost 7.51% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.37% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Amazon as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Amazon is projected to report earnings of $3.90 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 72.32%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $137.63 billion, up 9.62% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $40.79 per share and revenue of $470.51 billion, which would represent changes of -2.49% and +21.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Amazon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.38% lower. Amazon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Amazon is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 83.36. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 50.87.

It is also worth noting that AMZN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.09 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.