Amazon (AMZN) Deepens Focus on India With New Storefront

Amazon AMZN continues to make concerted efforts to bolster its footprint in the booming e-commerce market of India.



This is evident from its latest move of launching a storefront on Amazon.in, which is focused on empowering women-owned small businesses. Notably, the move is part of the company’s #ExpectTheUnexpected initiative, which aims to celebrate women entrepreneurs selling on Amazon.in.



Notably, the storefront showcases several products offered by more than 800 women sellers, as well as sellers associated with various organizations promoting women entrepreneurship.



More precisely, customers will be able to access many diverse products, including scented candles from the Umbrella Store, Collagen builder gummies from Power Gummies, Pearl fashion jewelry by Taruna Biyani, premium cookies from Open Secret, and cushion covers from Stitchnest.



The latest move gives Indian women merchants an opportunity to expand their customer base beyond their offline capacity.



Further, the move will expand the seller base on Amazon.in, which will help the company in capitalizing on the growth prospects in the e-commerce market in India.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

Amazon’s Strong Initiatives

Amazon’s deepening focus toward bringing women entrepreneurs, local sellers and SMBs online in India by providing them strong e-commerce infrastructure and delivery network via its seller-focused programs remains the key catalyst behind its solid seller momentum.



As part of #ExpectTheUnexpected, it intends to offer speed mentoring sessions for Amazon Saheli entrepreneurs, who are women.



Apart from the recent initiative, the company is enjoying solid momentum across its ‘Local Shops on Amazon’ program, which helps businesses adopt the e-commerce technology. The program allows sellers to expand their customer base beyond their offline capacity.



The increasing number of local sellers on Amazon will help it reach out to customers seamlessly in India, where a chunk of its massive population depends on local shops for essentials.



Amazon has pledged to bring 1 million local offline retailers in the country online via the Local Shops on Amazon program by 2025.



Apart from the program, the e-commerce giant’s $1-billion investment announcement remains noteworthy. With the investment, it aims to build digital centers in 100 cities and villages of India. The proposed digital centers will likely help more than 10 million SMBs come online.



The digital centers are brick-and-mortar resource centers, with the help of which the e-commerce giant encourages micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to adopt advanced technologies to go online by delivering knowledge, skills and support to the latter.



In addition to these, the company is witnessing growing traction across its ‘Amazon Easy’ and ‘I Have Space’ programs, which are again focused on helping local shops expand their reach.

To Conclude

The above-mentioned endeavors are expected to strengthen Amazon’s relationship with SMBs in India. This will continue to bolster the seller base on Amazon.in.



This, in turn, will expand product offerings on the company’s e-commerce platform, which will likely accelerate the shopping rate.

Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

Currently, Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the retail-wholesale sector are AutoNation AN, Target TGT and Tractor Supply Co. TSCO. While AutoNation currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Target and Tractor Supply carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AutoNation has returned 28% over a year. The long-term earnings growth rate for AN stock is currently projected at 23.55%.



Target has gained 16.9% over a year. The long-term earnings growth rate for the TGT stock is currently projected at 15.02%.

Tractor Supply has gained 30.9% over a year. The long-term earnings growth rate for the TSCO stock is currently projected at 9.77%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.