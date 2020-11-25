Amazon (AMZN) Cloud Clientele Improves as Zalando Picks AWS

Amazon AMZN has been focused on strengthening clientele of the cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), to expand presence in the cloud industry.



Zalando, Europe’s largest online fashion and lifestyle platform, is the latest client of AWS. Zalando, which offers products to more than 35 million customers across 17 countries, has gone all-in on AWS.



Further, Zalando’s selection of AWS as its official cloud provider highlights the efficiency and reliability of AWS’ innovative cloud products, as well as services.



Zalando will leverage AWS’ machine learning services, analytics, compute, database, networking, serverless, storage and other services in order to enhance the shopping experience by making it more personalized for customers.



The company aims to optimize important functions like supply chain management, pricing, marketing and customer care to boost operational efficiency. AWS’ machine learning services will enable Zalando to reduce the design and launch time, as well as bring up more new features for its e-commerce platform, thereby improving customer experience.

Portfolio Strength: A Key Catalyst

We believe AWS’ focus on enhancing service offerings is likely to drive momentum across customers.



AWS recently announced a new managed security service — AWS Network Firewall. The new service is well equipped to provide protection against common network threats such as intrusion prevention and detection, dynamic packet filtering, as well as web filtering.



The company also launched the preview of Amazon Braket, which is a fully-managed quantum computing service that enables customers to explore and experiment with quantum computing hardware.



Additionally, it announced a service called Amazon Managed (Apache) Cassandra Service. Further, the company made the new Amazon EC2 capability — namely AWS Nitro Enclaves — generally available. AWS Nitro Enclaves offers a trusted, highly isolated and hardened environment for processing highly sensitive data.

Bottom Line

Amazon’s expanding cloud services portfolio will continue to help AWS in winning clientele, which in turn will aid its dominance in the cloud computing market that is becoming intensely competitive due to strengthening cloud initiatives by Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google and Alibaba BABA.



Currently, Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

