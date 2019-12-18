Amazon (AMZN) Boosts Shipment Services With Sun Country Deal

Amazon AMZN is firing on all cylinders to further expand e-commerce capabilities on the back of strengthening delivery system.

In sync with this, the e-commerce giant has teamed up with a low-cost carrier - Sun Country Airlines. The latter will fly 10 jets for the Amazon Air business, as part of the deal.

Sun Country is America’s smallest airline that operates big jets like Boeing 737s.

Per the deal, Sun Country Airlines will operate 10 cargo jets to shuttle packages in a bid to bolster Amazon’s shipping services. In addition, Amazon will receive warrants to acquire a minority stake in the airline company.

This deal will strengthen Amazon’s domestic air network. The move underscores the company’s accelerated push toward building its own in-house shipping and logistics service to support the complex network of fulfillment, logistics and delivery systems.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

Partnerships Remain a Key Catalyst

The above-mentioned endeavor of Amazon is in sync with its continued focus on enhancement of goods shipment services.

The latest deal with Sun Country is an addition to Amazon’s existing domestic cargo partners.

The company had expanded partnership with aircraft leasing company, Air Transport Services Group, Inc. ATSG, at 2018-end to lease an additional 10 aircrafts that are expected to join Amazon’s fleet over the next two years.

Additionally, the company has received its 20th B767-300 converted freighter from Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings AAWW. This has fortified Amazon’s domestic air network.

We note that 737-800 cargo freight is efficiently designed to aid the company in delivering cargo efficiently and on time to customers, which in turn enhances shopping experience.

Italso leased five other Boeing 737-800 from GECAS in the beginning of this year.

Strengthening Freight Services

Amazon’s expanding aircraft portfolio bodes well for the company’s ongoing efforts and investments to strengthen its air facilities at various airports.

The company joined forces with Woolpert for the development of its airport project, Amazon CVG Air Cargo Hub, at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Notably, the hub — which will start operating in 2021 — will include several parking positions, huge airfield pavement, support facilities and various platform levels on completion.

Further, the company is geared up to open a regional air hub at the Fort Worth Alliance Airport and Chicago Rockford International Airport this year.

Notably, speedy deliveries are likely to enhance shopping experience for customers. Additionally, the latest move is likely to bolster the company’s holiday initiatives.

Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

Currently, Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A better-ranked stock in the broader technology sector is Fiverr International Ltd. FVRR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Long-term earnings growth for Fiverr International is currently projected at 44.2%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.6% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

See 7 handpicked stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.