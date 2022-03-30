Amazon (AMZN) Boosts Kids Offerings With Glow's Availability

Amazon AMZN made its latest smart device for kids, namely Amazon Glow, available across the United States to strengthen its devices offerings.

Notably, the device was launched in September 2021, which was available to only early-access customers via an invitation to the company’s early access Glow program.

Amazon Glow, with an 8” HD touchscreen display, now comes with an expanded library of Amazon Kids+ games, visual arts activities and books. It delivers a whole new experience in connecting kids to their loved ones remotely via its robust audio and video features

Along with this, the device features a video chat and an interactive projected space, enabling kids and their remote loved ones to enjoy the same content simultaneously.

Amazon Glow now features enhanced app compatibility with smartphones and tablets.

We believe that the device will gain solid traction among kids, their friends and relatives, and most importantly, parents, as it is designed to strengthen their relationships virtually.

Moreover, the device offers a smart way for parents to keep their children engaged.

Growing Focus on Kids

Amazon’s strong efforts in the development of kid-oriented smart devices will continue to help it cater to the increasing demand for these products in schools and homes globally amid the pandemic.

The company’s product portfolio for kids comprises Fire HD Kids Edition tablets, Kindle and Echo smart speakers for kids.

Apart from these, the company also offers Alexa for kids and FreeTime on Alexa.

We note that all these endeavors will aid the company in improving market share by serving the new generation well.

Smart Product Portfolio Strength

Amazon’s latest move bodes well for its strong focus on expanding its overall smart product portfolio.

The all-new mesh Wi-Fi routers, eero Pro 6 and eero 6, connect Zigbee devices, including smart lights, locks, and plugs, directly to users’ eero network on the back of the built-in Zigbee smart home hub.

Apart from the latest launch, the portfolio contains several products such as Echo smart speaker, eero mesh Wi-Fi routers, home robots, voice-controlled microwave, Fire TV and Key by Amazon.

The company added a smart video doorbell and home security camera to its portfolio by acquiring companies called Ring and Blink, respectively.

We believe that it will continue to reap benefits from the potential smart home market with the help of its strengthening smart home product offerings.

