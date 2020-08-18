Amazon (AMZN) Boosts AWS Cloud Portfolio With Amazon Braket

Amazon AMZN is leaving no stone unturned to strengthen cloud computing division — Amazon Web Services (AWS). Moreover, the e-commerce giant is making every effort to expand AWS offerings in a bid to deliver enhanced cloud experience to customers.



The move to make Amazon Braket generally available is a testament to the same. Notably, Amazon Braket is a fully managed service that allows customers to test and troubleshoot quantum algorithmson quantum computer simulators.



Further, the service provides a development environment and cross-platform developer tools for designing quantum algorithms and running them on quantum processors based on different technologies.



Amazon Braket also offers customers an option to choose from a growing library of pre-built algorithms,which will prevent them from learning multiple development environments.



Additionally, customers will get options of superconducting quantum annealers from D-Wave, trapped ion processors from IonQ, or superconducting quantum processors from Rigetti to run their quantum algorithms.



The latest move has strengthened the company’s offerings in the field of quantum computing, which holds immense potential in this data driven world.

AWS Adoption Rate to Grow

We believe the abovementioned user-friendly features of Amazon Braket are likely to drive AWS’ momentum across developers and researchers in academia and industries.



Moreover, AWS is expected to gain solid traction among researchers who experiment across a range of quantum hardware and technologies.



Notably, customers, which include Fidelity Investments, Amgen, University of Waterloo, Volkswagen, Enel, Rahko, and Qu& Co have already started utilizing the Amazon Braket.



We believe growing customer momentum will help AWS in maintaining its dominance in the cloud computing space, which in turn will reinforce its competitive position against its strong contenders —Microsoft’s MSFT Azure and Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Cloud and other players like Alibaba Cloud, International Business Machine’s IBM IBM Cloud and Oracle, to name a few.



Per the latest Synergy Research Group report, Microsoft and Google acquired worldwide cloud market share of 18% and 9% in second-quarter 2020, respectively, while Amazon led with 33% share.

Portfolio Strength: A Key Catalyst

The latest move broadens the company’s portfolio of cloud services and products.



Apart from the latest move, AWS Wavelength on Verizon’s 5G network was recently made generally available for users in Boston and San Francisco Bay Area.



Further, AWS made its managed service namely Amazon Fraud Detector, which rapidly indentifies fraudulent online activities, generally available. Also, it announced the general availability of a set of capabilities for Amazon Connect namely Contact Lens powered by ML.



The company also made AWS IoT SiteWise generally available. Notably, AWS IoT SiteWise helps industrial companies in reducing equipment costs by helping them in building application by analyzing industrial equipment data by generating real-time key performance indicators.



Additionally, it made its fully-managed service — Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS) — generally available in a bid to expand presence in the live video streaming field.



We believe expanding portfolio will continue to aid the company’s customer momentum, which in turn will drive the top-line growth of AWS.



Notably, AWS generated $10.8 billion sales in second-quarter 2020, accounting for 12.2% of Amazon’s net sales. Further, the figure improved 29% from the year-ago quarter.



