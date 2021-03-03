Amazon (AMZN) Boosts Asia-Pacific Reach With New AWS Region

Amazon AMZN continues to dominate the global cloud computing space on the back of an increasing number of availability zones and Regions served by Amazon Web Services (“AWS”).



This is evident from the company’s latest opening of the second Region in Japan, which is located in Osaka.



Notably, the new Region comprises three availability zones, which will aid AWS in delivering low latency and offering access to itsrobust cloud services portfolio to customers in Japan.



Hence, the latest move is expected to aid the company in gaining traction among various customers, including big companies, start-ups, developers, government organizations and non-profit organizations in the country.

Expanding Asia-Pacific Presence

The second region in Japan is in sync with Amazon’s growing efforts toward expanding AWS in the Asia Pacific.



Notably, the new Osaka Region and its three availability zones will be an addition to the existing eight AWS Regions across Asia-Pacific located in Beijing, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Ningxia, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo, comprising 25 availability zones altogether.



Apart from the latest move, the company isplanning to launch a second AWS Region in India in Hyderabad by mid-2022. Notably, the Region will also be comprised of three availability zones.



Additionally, the company is planning to set up a second AWS Region in Australia in Melbourne, which is expected to be operative in the second half of 2022. Per plans, the Region will comprise three availability zones.

Growing Globally

AWS’s latest move bodes well for its strong focus on fortifying the cloud footprint in international territories.



Apart from the Asia Pacific, the company is gearing up to open a data center in Switzerland by the second half of 2022. Further, it intends to open AWS Regions in Spain and Switzerland.



Currently, AWS operates 80 availability zones across 25 regions.



We believe that the expanding global footprint will continue to aid Amazon in sustaining its solid cloud momentum and dominance over the booming cloud market. Moreover, an increasing number of availability zones and Regions will continue to aid Amazon’s competitive position against its strong peers like Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Cloud and International Business Machines’ IBM cloud division, who are also leaving no stone unturned to bolster their international presence.



Currently, Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

