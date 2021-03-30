Amazon (AMZN) Bolsters AWS Portfolio With Lookout for Metrics

Amazon AMZN is continuously taking steps to strengthen its cloud computing division — Amazon Web Services (AWS). Moreover, the e-commerce giant is leaving no stone unturned to expand AWS offerings in a bid to deliver an enhanced cloud experience to customers.



The latest move of making its new service offering anomaly detection solution — Amazon Lookout for Metrics—generally available is a testament to the same.



Backed by Machine Learning (ML) technology, the service is well-equipped to detect anomalies in business metrics such as revenues, active users, transaction volume, web page views and mobile app installations automatically.



Moreover, Lookout for Metrics is capable of finding out the root cause of anomalies like unexpected declines in revenues, a rise in payment transaction failures, and unexpected surges in new-user sign-ups.



The service does all these by preparing the data and selectingthe ML algorithm accordingly.



We believe that the latest move is likely to help AWS gain strong traction among several businesses across various industries as the underlined service helps in monitoring their key performance indicators efficiently.

Amazon.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amazon.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amazon.com, Inc. Quote

Customer Base to Expand

We note that customers using the new service will have topay for the number of metrics analyzed per month, without any upfront payment.



This along with the above-mentioned benefits is likely to bolster the adoption rate of Amazon Lookout for Metrics.



Notably, customers like DevFactory, Digitata, More Retail, Slalom, Wipro and Flywire have already shown interest in the new service.



We believe that the growing customer momentum will continue to drive AWS’s top line. Moreover, strengthening clientele will continue to aid its competitive edge against its peers like Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google and Alibaba BABA.



Per the latest Canalys data, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Alibaba Cloud acquired worldwide cloud market share of 20%, 7% and 6% in fourth-quarter 2020, respectively, while Amazon led with a 32% share.

Portfolio Strength

The latest move bolsters the portfolio of AWS services and products.



Apart from Amazon Lookout for Metrics, the company recently made Amazon Lookout for Vision generally available. Notably, the new service is well-equipped to process several images in an hour to detect defects and anomalies in manufactured products, using computer vision and ML capabilities.



Further, AWS unveiled One Zone storage classes for Amazon Elastic File System (Amazon EFS), which provides lifecycle management and integration with computing services like Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service, AWS Fargate, Amazon Elastic Container Service and AWS Lambda.



Additionally, the company made X2gd instances for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) generally available. This has expanded the instance offerings of Amazon EC2.



We believe that the expanding AWS portfolio will continue to strengthen Amazon’s dominance in the booming cloud market.



Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Get Free Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Get Free Report



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.