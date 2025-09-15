Amazon (AMZN) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Amazon (AMZN) ended the recent trading session at $231.43, demonstrating a +1.44% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the online retailer had lost 1.25% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.32%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Amazon in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.57, up 9.79% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $177.86 billion, indicating a 11.95% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.75 per share and a revenue of $707.21 billion, representing changes of +22.06% and +10.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amazon should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.73% higher within the past month. Amazon is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Amazon is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.79. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.7.

Also, we should mention that AMZN has a PEG ratio of 1.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.53 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.