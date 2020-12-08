Amazon (AMZN) AWS Teams Up With MGM, Bolsters Cloud Clientele

Amazon’s AMZN cloud computing arm — Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) — entered a multi-year agreement with Metro Goldwyn Mayer (“MGM”).



As part of the latest collaboration, MGM is shifting library and critical SAP workloads to AWS to make advancements in its core media supply chain and enterprise-wide media distribution platform.



With this migration, MGM will be able to distribute its content across multiple platforms seamlessly and efficiently.



For automating the process of preparing and delivering its feature film and premium television content library, it is looking to useAWS Media Services such as AWS Elemental MediaConvert.



Further, MGM will leverage AWS Lambda serverless compute and AWS container services, which will equip its new cloud-based media supply chain well to transfer, process and package video for all media channels on-demand, without procuring, planning and running infrastructure.



For the new supply chain, MGM is also looking to leverage Amazon S3, Amazon S3 Glacier and Amazon S3 Glacier Deep Archive. Further, it will utilize AWS’s machine learning (ML) and analytics services namely Amazon Rekognition, Amazon SageMaker and Amazon EMR.

Portfolio Strength: Key Catalyst

The underlined collaboration highlights the efficiency and reliability of AWS’s innovative cloud products and services.



Moreover, it testifies that AWS is constantly gaining solid customer momentum, owing to strengthening service offerings.



AWS recently unveiled Amazon DevOps Guru, which improves application availability by using ML services.



Additionally, the company rolled out five industrial ML services, namely Amazon Monitron, Amazon Lookout for Equipment, the AWS Panorama Appliance, the AWS Panorama SDK and Amazon Lookout for Vision.



We believe that the expanding AWS portfolio will continue to aid Amazon in attracting cloud customers further.

Expanding Clientele

The recent move by MGM adds strength to the client base of AWS further.



Apart from this, Boom Supersonic, which is gearing up to bring back supersonic flights to the skies, has gone all-in on AWS.



MercadoLibre, an e-commerce dominant in Latin America, recently selected AWS as its primary cloud provider.



Further, AWS got selected by Zalando as the official cloud provider. Zalando will leverage AWS’sML services, analytics, compute, database, networking, serverless, storage and other services in order to enhance the shopping experience.



Further, AWS was selected by Standard Chartered Bank. Moreover, the latter signed a five-year agreement to leverage AWS’sreliable infrastructure and cloud services across its entire business in a bid to digitalize its operations and deliver personalized banking services across its 60 markets worldwide.



Further, Carrier Global entered a multi-year agreement with AWS to develop the Lynx platform with the help of the latter’s IoT, analytics and ML services.



Notably, clientele expansion will help Amazon in maintaining the dominant position in the cloud market, wherein competition is intensifying with the growing endeavors of peers like Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google and Alibaba BABA.



Per the latest Canalys data, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Alibaba Cloud acquired worldwide cloud market share of 19%, 7% and 6%, respectively, in third-quarter 2020, while Amazon led with a 32% share.



Currently, Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

