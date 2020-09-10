Amazon (AMZN) AWS' Client NFL Offers New Advanced Statistics

Amazon AMZN is constantly gaining traction among sports clients on the back of its robust cloud services portfolio.



This is evident from the latest announcement made by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and its existing client National Football League (NFL) regarding new sports statistics for the 2020 NFL Season.



Notably, the new advanced statistics—Expected Rush Yards, Route Classification, Expected Points, Win Probability, Expected Yards After Catch (xYAC) and Field Goal Probability — are designed to offer deep insights to fans and viewers.



These stats will be generated from NFL’s Next Gen Stats platform, which is integrated with AWS compute technology and AWS Machine Learning (ML) services.

Portfolio Strength: A Key Catalyst

The new statistics, which are based on above 300 million data points, include data from sensors in players’ gear and game balls and reference points across NFL stadiums. This, in turn, will help fans, broadcasters and players to understand the game better.



Notably, NFL, which strives to provide real-time insights through these statistics, is utilizing Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Simple Storage Service and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloudfor deploying ML models, storing on-field data and processing it.



We note that the latest move strengthens AWS’ existing relationship with NFL. AWS has been the official cloud and ML provider for the NFL Next Gen Stats platform since 2017.



This highlights the efficiency and reliability of AWS services portfolio, which has become an integral part of Amazon.

Growing Momentum Across Sports Clientele

Moreover, AWS is gaining strong momentum among sports customers on the back of its portfolio strength.



Apart from the latest move, the company’s client Formula 1 (F1) —known for the highest class of single-seater auto racing—has introduced six real-time racing statistics leveraging AWS services. Notably, F1 had selected AWS as its official cloud and ML provider in 2018.



All these statistics, which are based on ML models backed by Amazon SageMaker and AWS Lambda, leverage data stored in Amazon S3, Amazon Kinesis and sensors in F1 cars.



Further, Bundesliga—the professional association football (soccer) league of Germany — that went all-in on AWS in the beginning of this year has debuted its first two Match Facts namely Average Positions and Expected Goals (xGoals).



Both the statistics, which are backed by AWS’ML and analytics services, provides deep insights into a players’ playing style.

Wrapping Up

We believe the company’s constant efforts toward strengthening cloud services portfolio in this data-driven world will continue to drive customer momentum.



Moreover, it will help Amazon in maintaining dominant position in the cloud market where competition is intensifying with the growing endeavors of peers including Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google, International Business Machines IBM and Alibaba.



Currently, Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

