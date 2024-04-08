Amazon (AMZN) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Amazon (AMZN) ended the recent trading session at $185.19, demonstrating a +0.06% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Shares of the online retailer have appreciated by 5.54% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Amazon in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.81, signifying a 161.29% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $142.42 billion, indicating a 11.83% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.08 per share and a revenue of $641.36 billion, indicating changes of +40.69% and +11.58%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Amazon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.46% higher. Amazon currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Amazon is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 45.34. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.46.

Also, we should mention that AMZN has a PEG ratio of 1.61. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. AMZN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.