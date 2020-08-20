Amazon (AMZN) Announces New Job Positions for U.S. Offices

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN recently announced plans to create 3,500 corporate jobs in the United States.



These new teams will form part of the company’s varied businesses including AWS, Alexa, Amazon Advertising, Amazon Fashion, OpsTech and Amazon Fresh.



The move is in line with Amazon’s strategy of adding efficiency to production and operations by bringing more talent and expertise to the company. This will aid business growth of Amazon.



Coming to share price performance, shares of Amazon have steadily trended upward over the past year. The stock has returned 81% compared witht the industry’s growth of 72.6% in the said period.

Focus on Expansion

Over the past 10 years, Amazon has created more than 600,000 jobs in the United States. It has invested more than $350 billion across more than 40 states, including infrastructure and compensation.



Amazon’s network of fulfillment centers is spread throughout the country. The company has brought new jobs to seven different cities.



It plans to invest more than $1.4 billion in new tech hubs and corporate offices in Dallas, Detroit, Denver, New York (Manhattan), Phoenix, as well as San Diego.



The latest move underscores its basic strategies of continual expansion and investment in the United States, along with increased focus on fulfilling customer needs.

Bottom Line

Given the fears of contracting the highly contagious virus, solid momentum across online grocery shopping has been spurring growth in online retail sales across several parts of the world, especially in the United States.



Moreover, with the success of Amazon Prime, there has been a surge in the demand for new fulfillment centers. Consequently, the company’s presence in the retail landscape got a boost.



Therefore, the e-commerce giant has been making continuous efforts to create multiple job opportunities to deliver services on time all over the world.



Going forward, it has plans to create more jobs in the United States across new corporate offices and customer fulfillment centers.



In a bid to maintain supremacy, Amazon has been expanding on a global basis. To this end, the company is investing more in fulfillment, as well as technology and content. Although increased expenses may hurt Amazon’s bottom line in the near term, we believe these measures are necessary to maintain its dominance in this highly competitive market.

