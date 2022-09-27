Amazon (AMZN) Announces Early Access to Many Prime Day Deals

Amazon AMZN is gearing up for its two-day global mega shopping event — Prime Day— which is set to kick off on Oct 11.



The company has announced the early release of several Prime Day deals across categories — electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys and Amazon devices.



As part of the early deals, the company is offering Prime members a discount of up to 80% on selected Fire TV smart TVs, and a chance to score additional savings on Alexa-enabled devices.



The company has announced exciting deals on brands like Peloton, New Balance, Caudalie, Murad, Philips Sonicare, LEGO, adidas, Furbo and Ashley Furniture.



Amazon has rolled out a Top 100 list comprising the most popular and giftable items from brands like Hasbro, iRobot, KitchenAid and Samsung.



Apart from exclusive shopping deals, the company is offering Prime members four months of free subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited. It is providing great deals on the rental or purchase of new and popular titles on Prime Video.



Prime members in the United States are eligible to get free one-year Grubhub+ Membership.



Notably, the underlined event will be conducted in 15 countries — the United States, the U.K., Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkey.

Move to Benefit

Amazon intends to make its Prime Day event a huge success by providing access to the above-mentioned perks and experiences early. The latest move will boost AMZN’s Prime Day sales and drive its customer momentum.



The latest move will help Amazon attract more customers across the above-mentioned 15 countries to join its Prime program, which, in turn, will drive its subscription revenues.



Notably, subscription services have been acting as key drivers for the e-commerce giant for the past few years. Amazon witnessed 10% growth in its subscription services sales, which were $8.7 billion in second-quarter 2022.



The upcoming mega event and its early deals are expected to contribute well to the company’s performance during the holiday season. This, in turn, is likely to raise investor optimism about the stock.



Amazon has lost 30.9% on a year-to-date basis.

Prime: A Key Catalyst

The Prime Day celebration rakes in profits for AMZN by benefiting shoppers and third-party sellers to a great extent.



Amazon Prime remains a key catalyst for AMZN’s top-line growth, backed by customer-friendly offers and cashback benefits.



Strengthening delivery and shipment services, and expanding music and video content, plus a robust loyalty system, are boosting Amazon’s Prime subscriber base.



All benefits aid Amazon in delivering better shopping experiences to its Prime members.



We believe that Amazon is well-poised to sustain its dominant position in the booming e-commerce space on the back of its solid momentum across the Prime program.

