Amazon (AMZN) Adopts Green Hydrogen, Promotes Carbon Neutrality

Amazon AMZN is persistently deepening its focus toward bringing down its carbon emissions to zero across its operations on the back of its shift to clean energy from fossil fuels.



This is evident from its latest agreement with Plug Power, which says that the latter will supply green hydrogen with which Amazon would power its transportation and building operations by 2025.



The deal will provide enough annual power for operating 30,000 forklifts or 800 heavy-duty trucks.



Amazon strives to replace the use of grey hydrogen, diesel and other fossil fuels with green hydrogen on the back of the latest deal.



We believe that using green hydrogen will reduce its carbon footprint, which, in turn, will bolster its efforts toward meeting its Climate Pledge.

Amazon’s Aggressive Stance

Notably, the company’s goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 remains noteworthy.



Amazon’s aim to power its infrastructure with 100% renewable energy is another positive. The goal was initially targeted to be met by 2030, which is expected to be achieved by 2025.



The latest move, which makes Amazon an early adopter of green hydrogen, is likely to aid it in reaching the above-mentioned targets quickly, as green hydrogen will help decarbonize its operations.



Apart from this, Amazon, which is known as the biggest corporate investor in renewable energy, has 274 renewable energy projects on a global basis.



The company’s climate-friendly program, which focuses on environment-friendly products, remains a major positive. Under the new program, customers can view the Climate Pledge Friendly label, while purchasing more than 25,000 products.

Zero-Carbon Mission Gaining Steam

The carbon-free push is gaining strong traction across the technology sector.



Not only Amazon but companies like Alphabet GOOGL, Microsoft MSFT and KLA Corporation KLAC are also taking initiatives to lower overall carbon footprints and cut energy bills substantially.

Alphabet’s aggressive three-fold strategy, which includes energy efficiency, renewable energy procurement and carbon offsets, remains noteworthy. Notably, the company’s division Google has been carbon neutral since 2007. GOOGL is aiming to be carbon-free by 2030.



Microsoft is gathering steam to become carbon negative by 2030. By 2050, MSFT aims to remove all the emissions, which it has released since its founding year.



Meanwhile, KLA is committed to powering its global operations with 100% renewable energy by 2030. Precisely, KLA is targeting a 46% cumulative reduction in both Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030 from its 2019 baseline.



Nevertheless, we believe that Amazon’s latest move will surely provide it a boost in this race to be carbon neutral.



Currently, Amazon carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





