Amazon (AMZN) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can Amazon’s (AMZN) earnings be the catalyst get the stock out of its tight trading range? The e-commerce and cloud computing giant, which is set to report fourth quarter fiscal earnings results after the closing Thursday, has traded in a tight range for almost two years. The stock gained just 13% in 2019, compared to the S&P 500’s 32% rise.

The reason for the underperformance could be blamed, in part, to loss market share in AWS, which is growing at a rate of 37% (down from mid 40%+), compared to Microsoft’s (MSFT) Azure which is growing at near 60% with expanding margins. But this could be the quarter when the stock finally breaks through. After being a relative under-performer in 2019, Amazon stock has been under heavy accumulation in recent weeks, thanks to a record-breaking holiday shopping season.

Morgan Stanley recently raised its Amazon target by $100 to $2,200, citing the long-term potential of the one-day shipping push. Though suggesting near-term profits will likely disappoint due to the investments, analyst Brian Nowak expects the investments to pay dividends long term, saying the shipping moves are "deepening AMZN’s moats, leading to larger share gains/profits.” He sees Amazon delivering some 20%+ higher than expected profitability starting in 2021.

In the three months that ended December, the Seattle-based company is expected to earn $4.04 per share on revenue of $85.9 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $6.04 per share on revenue of $72.38 billion. For the full year, EPS is expected to rise 2.5% year over year to $22.66 per share, while full year revenue of $279.17 billion would rise 20% year over year.

The projected tepid 2.5% rise in full-year profits is the result of the company’s ongoing investments for growth. Aside from free one-day delivery, to which Amazon committed $800 million, the company is also investing in its own delivery network which in 2019 handled more than 3.5 billion packages globally. Amazon has also launched its free two-hour delivery of groceries which includes meat products, produce, snacks as well as various household items shipped to Prime members in certain regions of the country.

On Thursday investors and analysts will want to see evidence that these investments will begin to bear fruit, namely in revenue growth acceleration. In the third quarter, the company missed on the bottom line which sent the stock falling by double digits. Although Q3 revenue rose nearly 24% year over year, the company guided for Q4 revenue of $80 billion to $86.5 billion, or growth of 11 to 20% year over year, far below consensus. AWS revenue for the quarter were $9 billion, slightly below expectations for $9.19 billion.

The company certainly has a lot to prove Thursday. Among other things, investors will want to see how AWS can continue to grow relative to Microsoft. That said, with the average analyst price target for Amazon shares being $2,185 and with the stock trading some 8% below the record high reached in 2018, investors who buy the stock now can get a 20% premium from current levels. But the company on Thursday must first do its job and deliver a top- and bottom line beat and confident guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.