Amazon (AMZN) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

How much higher can Amazon (AMZN) go? Amazon stock has surged 65% this year, crushing the not only the 4% rise of the S&P 500 index, but also the 25% return in the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK).

The e-commerce giant is set to report third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. Amazon’s dominant stock performance makes it the hottest tech stock among the FAANGs - referring also to Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL). The shares have moved 5% higher this past week as investors anticipate not only strong numbers from Prime Day, but also better-than-expected Q3 results. The e-commerce giant is executing at near perfection evidenced by the 40% rise in total net revenue in the second quarter.

The company is benefiting from a combination of factors. Aside from the strong demand acceleration caused by the pandemic, Amazon continues to be effective in its strategy not only to grow its Prime members, but also getting them to spend more during each transaction. And there is tons of evidence to suggest that Amazon’s market share gains are here to stay, beyond the pandemic. Whether with its e-commerce strength or the company’s AWS cloud platform, investors will nonetheless want to know whether the company has the momentum to power higher towards $3,700.

In the three months that ended September, the Seattle-based company is expected to earn $7.25 per share on revenue of $92.48 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $4.23 per share on revenue of $69.98 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are expected to rise 38% year over year to $31.75 per share, while full year revenue of $368.88 billion would rise 31.5% year over year.

Unlike other tech companies that are seeing a slowdown from the pandemic, Amazon has benefited from tailwinds the pandemic has generated, namely for its cloud and e-commerce businesses — both of which were already dominant. With a 31% market share as of the second quarter, AWS was already the cloud leader, ahead of competitors such as Microsoft's Azure (MSFT) and Alphabet's Google Cloud. In the first-half of the year, AWS has grown 31% year-over-year, while consolidate revenue has risen 13%.

With customers such as Netflix, Twitter (TWTR),Disney (DIS), among others, AWS accounted for 65% of Amazon's first-half profits, driven by operating profit of 48% which reached $6.4 billion in the first half of the year. Amazon’s first-half revenue soared 34% year over year, accelerating 14 percentage points compared to its revenue growth in 2019. Essentially, as people sheltered in place, working and learnings remotely, there was a significant surge in demand for online services which benefited AWS.

The driven towards Amazon’s services and marketplace was further compounded by the shutdowns of various brick-and-mortar stores across the nation. Can the surge continue? The company forecasted Q3 revenue to rise between 24% to 33%. Analysts, however, are more bullish, calling for revenue to rise as high as 38%. Those rosy estimates would explain why the Street remains bullish on Amazon stock which has an average price target of more than $3,700, suggesting some 20% additional returns. As such, it would be a mistake to part with this long-term winner.

