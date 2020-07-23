Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

A few weeks ago I gave you 3000 reasons to still lover Amazon (AMZN) despite the fact the stock had just broken the $3,000 level for the first time. Since then, not only have the shares added an additional $240, analysts at investment firms Jefferies and Goldman Sachs have raised their Amazon targets to Street highs of $3,800.

While both analysts cited, among other things, Amazon’s sustained online sales growth in North America, the news hasn’t been all good. Last week Amazon stock showed some unusual vulnerability, suffering through five-straight days of declines. The stock is now in correction territory after what appears to be an ongoing rotation trade into value stocks and away from the stay-at-home winners.

To be sure, driven by its e-commerce strength the company’s AWS cloud platform, Amazon stock is still up more than 73% year to date, while rising 62% in twelve months. Nonetheless, investors want to know which trend should be believed — the recent weakness or if the company has the momentum to power higher towards $3,800. Essentially, investors want some assurances Amazon can remain amazing. That question will be answered when the e-commerce giant reports second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing Thursday.

In the three months that ended June, the Seattle-based company is expected to earn $1.34 per share on revenue of $80.84 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $5.22 per share on revenue of $63.40 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are expected to decline 18% year over year to $18.91 per share, while full year revenue of $347.81 billion would rise 24% year over year.

The fact that profits for the quarter and full year are projected to decline 74% and 18%, respectively is not a surprise. In Q1 Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos told investors that he’s less focused on near-term profits and that the company would keep spending to improve the consumer experience. "If you're a shareowner in Amazon, you may want to take a seat because we're not thinking small,” Bezos said during the conference call with analysts.

What Bezos recognizes is that U.S. e-commerce accounted for just 12% of all retail sales as of the first quarter. During which, Amazon’s North American Q1 revenue rose 29% year over year to $46.1 billion, well above the $44.3 billion consensus. Consolidated Q1 revenue was rose an impressive 26% to $75.5 billion, above the company’s guidance of $69 to $73 billion. While there’s a strong chance that this figure accelerated in Q2, Amazon would still have a huge opportunity ahead.

The strong revenue growth and e-commerce performance was, arguably, surpassed by AWS, which delivered 33% revenue growth of $10 billion. Notably, AWS profit margins were once again impressive, yielding operating margins of around 30% — a one percentage point improvement year over year. On Tuesday these these are the main metrics investors will focus on. The stock’s recent pullback suggests investors are concerned about near-term margin pressure. But Amazon has a tendency to fill doubters with tons of regret.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.