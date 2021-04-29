Amazon (AMZN) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

What can Amazon (AMZN) do to deserve respect? Despite the fact that the company is growing faster than its FAANG peers, Amazon stock remains range-bound and has been for the past nine months. The stock is trading about 4% below its August 2020 peak. But now seems like an opportunity for the stock to finally break out.

The e-commerce and cloud giant is set to report first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. In the fourth quarter, the e-commerce and giant reported its fastest revenue growth rate in more than ten quarters. When factoring total revenue growth, operating margin, Amazon has as executed at near perfection, topping revenue and profits estimates in eleven straight quarters. Aside from its recent focus on profitability, the company continues to benefit from a combination of factors.

Not only does Amazon continue to benefit from strong demand acceleration caused by the pandemic, the company has executed an effective strategy to grow its Prime members, while getting Prime members to spend more during each transaction. And there are plenty of evidence to suggests that Amazon’s market share gains are here to stay beyond the pandemic. With the stock trading at less than four times forward revenue, it would be a mistake to part with this long-term winner.

In the three months that ended March, the Seattle-based company is expected to earn $9.54 per share on revenue of $104.46 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $5.01 per share on revenue of $75.45 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are expected to rise 14% year over year to $47.61 per share, while full year revenue of $474.69 billion would rise 23% year over year.

As noted, Amazon has been a major beneficiary of the pandemic-driven acceleration of both online shopping and the shift to cloud computing. In that vein, despite increased competition from Microsoft’s (MSFT) Azure, Amazon’s AWS cloud platform, which is still growing at near 40%, is still a strong profit generator, adopted by customers such as Netflix (NFLX), Twitter (TWTR), Disney (DIS), among others. As such, AWS accounts for the lion's share of Amazon’s quarterly profits.

For Q1 analysts estimate AWS revenue growth of 29%, reaching $13.2 billion. While that growth rate is down from the 40% AWS has achieved in recent years, this would be a slight uptick from Q4 growth of 28%. Bears will likely point out that this would be the fourth consecutive quarter of less than 30% growth. That’s also because the AWS business, which has since seen rising competition, had started from larger base.

The more important question is: How does Amazon continue to innovate to differentiate its service from others, including Google’s (GOOG , GOOGL) cloud products? In the fourth quarter AWS revenues fell short of Street expectations. That would explain some of the stall in Amazon stock in recent months. Can AWS rebound on Thursday? Elsewhere, Amazon will need to affirm its retail dominance and demonstrate that the market share gains achieved during the pandemic are here to stay.

All told, Amazon has a lot to prove, which sounds crazy given the some amazing quarterly results it has delivered. But until and unless it shows meaningful signs of declines in revenue and profits, it would be a mistake to bet against the company and its ability to recover.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.