Amazon (AMZN) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can Amazon’s (AMZN) stock, which has been under heavy accumulation in recent weeks, keep marching higher? Amazon has received a slew of bullish commentary from analysts who have cited tailwinds from coronavirus-related demand.

The e-commerce and cloud computing giant is set to report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing Thursday. With shares already up 30% year to date, compared to 12% decline for the broader market, there’s some concern that Amazon could be the perfect setup for a pullback. The bulls, meanwhile, should view this as yet another buying opportunity, given the market share gains the company is projected to gain.

The company is seen as a "prime beneficiary,” according to JMP Securities who recently upgraded the stock to Market Outperform with a price target of $2,650, implying some 10% additional gains. JPM expects this trend to lead to long-term "consumer wallet share gains” for Amazon. Beyond Amazon’s e-commerce business, investors will want to know about the company’s AWS cloud platform, which generates the bulk of Amazon’s profits, but has been losing some ground to Microsoft’s (MSFT) Azure. AWS has growth around 30%, while Azure is growing at near 60% with expanding margins.

Elsewhere the company’s free one-day delivery, to which Amazon committed $800 million, will be a key focus. Amazon has also launched its free two-hour delivery of groceries which includes meat products, produce, snacks as well as various household items shipped to Prime members in certain regions of the country. On Thursday investors and analysts will want to see evidence that these investments will begin to bear fruit, namely in revenue growth acceleration.

In the three months that ended March, the Seattle-based company is expected to earn $6.39 per share on revenue of $72.91 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $7.09 per share on revenue of $59.70 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are expected to rise 21.5% year over year to $27.96 per share, while full year revenue of $336.49 billion would rise 20% year over year.

The company’s projected full-year earnings and revenue growth rates of 21.5% and 20%, respectively, underscores the strength of Amazon’s business despite the pandemic. And Amazon is not shy about flexing some muscle to seize on the opportunity. At a time when other companies or scaling down expenses to preserve capital, Amazon has gone in the opposite direction, announcing on March 16 that it would bring on an additional 100,000 workers. Less than a month later, it announced it would hire 75,000 more.

Doing some math, these hirings equate to $75,000 in quarterly net online sales increase, according to Oppenheimer analysts estimate. “We see upside to revenue as evidenced by Amazon hiring 175,000 additional workers to keep up with increasing demand,” noted Oppenheimer, who has a $2700 price target on the stock. “In our view, COVID’s impact accelerates the secular shift to e-commerce (U.S. e-commerce at 12% of retail sales) and Amazon is well positioned to continue taking share.”

There’s little doubt that Amazon will crush its numbers on Thursday. The question will be with its guidance, or if it guides at all? While it would certainly be understandable for Amazon to pull its guidance due to the pandemic, if any tech company can do it, Amazon can. Given the treasure trove of data it collects, “lacking visibility” is not an excuse Amazon should use.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.