Amazon among bidders for Signify Health- WSJ

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O is among bidders for healthcare company Signify Health Inc SGFY.N, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Signify Health is up for sale in an auction that could value the company at well over $8 billion, the newspaper reported.

Neither Amazon nor Signify responded to Reuters' requests for comment on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that CVS Health Corp CVS.N was seeking to buy Signify as it looked to expand in-home health services.

Signify has a market cap of around $4.97 billion based on its stock closing price on Friday, showed data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com;))

