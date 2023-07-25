Amazon amends iRobot deal to lower offer price by 15%

Adds shares and background in paragraphs 3-4

July 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.com AMZN.O and iRobot IRBT.O have agreed to lower the price the e-commerce giant will pay for the maker of Roomba vacuum cleaners by nearly 15%, the companies said on Tuesday.

Under the amended deal, Amazon will pay $51.75 for each share of iRobot, compared with the original price of $61.00 per share.

Shares of iRobot sank nearly 9% in premarket trading to $42.50, while Amazon was trading 0.2% higher.

The companies had unveiled the deal in August last year, in what marked the latest effort by the world's largest online retailer to expand its stable of smart home devices.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

