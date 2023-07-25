News & Insights

US Markets
AMZN

Amazon amends iRobot deal to lower offer price by 15%

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

July 25, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by Aditya Soni for Reuters ->

Adds shares and background in paragraphs 3-4

July 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.com AMZN.O and iRobot IRBT.O have agreed to lower the price the e-commerce giant will pay for the maker of Roomba vacuum cleaners by nearly 15%, the companies said on Tuesday.

Under the amended deal, Amazon will pay $51.75 for each share of iRobot, compared with the original price of $61.00 per share.

Shares of iRobot sank nearly 9% in premarket trading to $42.50, while Amazon was trading 0.2% higher.

The companies had unveiled the deal in August last year, in what marked the latest effort by the world's largest online retailer to expand its stable of smart home devices.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Aditya.Soni@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6749 1130))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
IRBT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.