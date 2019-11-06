Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, Google Assistant Could Be Hacked Using Lasers: Study

(RTTNews) - Voice assistants like Amazon.com's (AMZN) Alexa, Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) Siri and Google Assistant can be hacked using lasers, a new study has found.

A team based in Tokyo and at the University of Michigan discovered that these voice assistant-enabled devices can be hacked hitting on its microphones with beams of laser.

Research revealed that researchers tricked a Google Home into opening a garage door from 230 to 350 feet away, by focusing lasers with a telephoto lens.

"Microphones convert sound into electrical signals. The main discovery behind light commands is that in addition to sound, microphones also react to light aimed directly at them," the researchers wrote.

A hacker could access the devices and buy stuff online, control smart home switches and remotely unlock and start a car that's linked to the speaker.

