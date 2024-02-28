News & Insights

Amazon aggregator Thrasio files for bankruptcy

February 28, 2024 — 01:40 am EST

Written by Jahnavi Nidumolu for Reuters ->

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Amazon AMZN.O aggregator Thrasio Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and received commitments for $90 million in new financing from existing shareholders, it said on Wednesday.

Thrasio also entered into a restructuring agreement with some of its lenders to reduce debt of $495 million from its existing debt pile, it said in a statement.

It listed its estimated assets in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion and estimated liabilities of $500 million to $1 billion, according to a document filed with the New Jersey bankruptcy court.

Thrasio, which acquires third-party sellers on Amazon, said it will continue to operate its business normally and without interruption throughout the bankruptcy process.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

