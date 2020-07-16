Amazon Adds Interactive Video Service to Cloud Portfolio

Amazon’s AMZN cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), recently made its fully-managed service — Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS) — generally available in a bid to expand presence in the live video streaming field.



Notably, the Amazon IVS enables in setting live and interactive video streams for a web or mobile application seamlessly and quickly.



The service is well-equipped to offer a latency of less than three seconds compared to the traditional video streaming that offers latencies of 20-30 seconds while making a high-quality, liver streaming video available to viewers worldwide.



Further, the service leverages the same technology that is used by Twitch platform. It makes the video sent by customer available across AWS-managed global infrastructure in seconds by ingesting, transcoding and optimizing it.



Also, the Amazon IVS SDK and APIs allows customers to develop virtual chat spaces, votes and polls, moderated question and answer sessions and other interactive features in their live streams.



Moreover, Amazon IVS player SDK is capable of delivering enhanced and consistent live streaming experience to viewers across various platforms and devices without increasing buffering.



Amazon Stands to Benefit



We note that the new service requires payments for only video input to Amazon IVS and video output delivered to viewers. It does not ask for any upfront payments and additional charges.



All the above mentioned advanced features and benefits are likely to drive AWS’ momentum across content creators in today’s world where video streaming services are not only rapidly proliferating but also growing exponentially.



Further, it is likely to provide Amazon a competitive edge against other major cloud players such as Microsoft MSFT and Alphabet’s GOOGL Google, which also provide cloud solutions for video streaming.



Notably, Microsoft Azure offers Azure Media Services that enables live and on-demand video streaming. It offers scalability to handle audiences of all sizes. The service also reduces complexity and minimizes cost of cross-platform content delivery.



Meanwhile, Google Cloud provides Video Intelligence Streaming APIs that support standard live streaming protocols like RTSP, RTMP, and HLS.



Nevertheless, Amazon with Amazon IVS that prevents customers from making trade off between interactivity and quality of service is expected to drive customer momentum.

Portfolio Strength: A Key Catalyst



The latest move broadens the company’s portfolio of cloud services and products.



Apart from the latest move, AWS recently made AWS IoT SiteWise generally available. Notably, AWS IoT SiteWise helps industrial companies in reducing equipment costs by helping them in building application by analyzing industrial equipment data by generating real-time key performance indicators.



Further, it introduced Amazon Honeycode, which is a fully managed service that is ideal for seamless creation of interactive web and mobile applications.



Further, it has also made its three new sixth generation Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances namely M6g, C6g and R6g generally available.



The company has also introduced updated features in Amazon Macie, which is a fully managed data security and data privacy service that aids in discovering and protecting sensitive data in AWS.



We believe expanding cloud offerings will continue to aid AWS in delivering better user experience, which in turn, will strengthen its clientele.



Recently, AWS got selected by HSBC Holdings HSBC as a key, long-term strategic cloud provider. HSBC by migrating to AWS will automate key processes and boost operational efficiency.



Apart from this, IHS Markit and Genesys have selected AWS as their preferred cloud infrastructure provider. Further, Lyell Immunopharma and TC Energy have gone all-in on AWS.



Notably, expansion of customer base will continue to drive AWS’ top line in the near and long term. Moreover, it will help Amazon in maintaining dominant position in the cloud market where competition is intensifying with the growing endeavors of peers.



