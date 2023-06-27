Amazon Adds Business Prime Duo As Free Offer For Small-business Owners With Prime Membership

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) said Business Prime Duo is now free for Amazon Prime members who also purchase for businesses. The service was previously priced at $69 per year. Business Prime Duo is an Amazon Business membership that helps small-business owners by bringing together business buying tools and access to business-only pricing on select items, alongside free business delivery. The company noted that current Business Prime Duo members will be reimbursed for the remainder of their pre-paid yearly membership.

Amazon said its Prime members can sign up for Business Prime Duo by creating a free Amazon Business account using a different email address than their Amazon.com account, and verifying their status as a business.

Todd Heimes, director of Amazon Business Worldwide, said: "Free access to Business Prime Duo with a Prime membership is another way Amazon Business supports small businesses at every stage of their journey."

