Amazon Adds 18 New Renewable Energy Projects In US, Europe

(RTTNews) - Tech behemoth Amazon (AMZN) Wednesday announced plans to invest in 18 new utility-scale wind and solar energy projects across the U.S., Finland, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the U.K.

Amazon now has 274 renewable energy projects globally and claims to be on a path to power 100% of its business operations with renewable energy by 2025, which is five years earlier than its original 2030 commitment.

The new utility-scale wind and solar projects bring Amazon's total committed renewable electricity production capacity to more than 12 GW and 33,700 gigawatt hours (GWh) when the projects become fully operational, or electricity output equivalent to powering more than 3 million U.S. homes for a year.

The projects will supply renewable energy for Amazon's corporate offices, fulfillment centers, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers.

"We are moving quickly and deliberately to reduce our carbon emissions and address the climate crisis," said Kara Hurst, vice president of worldwide sustainability at Amazon. "Significant investments in renewable energy globally are an important step in delivering on The Climate Pledge, our commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040, 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement. Renewable energy projects also bring new investment, green jobs, and advance the decarbonization of the electricity systems in communities around the world."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.