Amazon accuses India's Future, Reliance of 'fraud' in newspaper ads

NEW DELHI, March 15 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O on Tuesday took out ads in Indian newspapers that accuse Future Retail FRTL.NS and Reliance RELI.NS of "fraud" after Reliance took over many of Future's stores.

Amazon has been contesting the planned $3.4 billion sale of Future Group's retail assets to Reliance and the case is currently before the Indian Supreme Court.

In ads headed "PUBLIC NOTICE" in leading Indian newspapers, Amazon said: "these actions have been done in a clandestine manner by playing a fraud on the constitutional courts in India."

Future and Reliance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

