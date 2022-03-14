Amazon accuses India's Future, Reliance of 'fraud' in newspaper ads
NEW DELHI, March 15 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O on Tuesday took out ads in Indian newspapers, accusing Future Retail FRTL.NS and Reliance RELI.NS of "fraud" after Reliance took over many of Future's stores.
Amazon has been contesting the planned $3.4 billion sale of Future Group's retail assets to Reliance and the case is currently before the Indian Supreme Court.
(Reporting by Aditya Kalra and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
((abhirup.roy@thomsonreuters.com; + 91 22 6180 7067; Reuters Messaging: abhirup.roy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryAMZN
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- POLL-High risk of half-percentage-point Fed rate hike in 2022, economists say
- U.S. consumer sentiment near 11-year low; near-term inflation worries mount
- Biden's political strategy on U.S. gas hikes? Blame it on Putin
- Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 12,843.81 down -286.15 points