Amazon accuses India's Future, Reliance of 'fraud' in newspaper ads

NEW DELHI, March 15 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O on Tuesday took out ads in Indian newspapers, accusing Future Retail FRTL.NS and Reliance RELI.NS of "fraud" after Reliance took over many of Future's stores.

Amazon has been contesting the planned $3.4 billion sale of Future Group's retail assets to Reliance and the case is currently before the Indian Supreme Court.

